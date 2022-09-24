Orlando waives former Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi just days before opening training camp

Orlando waived former Gonzaga standout Joel Ayayi on Saturday, less than two weeks after signing him and a few days before the Magic open training camp.

Ayayi had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Orlando on Sept. 12. The Magic announced the addition of Aleem Ford and Zavier Simpson on Saturday, bringing their training camp roster to 20 after waiving Ayayi. The NBA team opens training camp Tuesday.

It wasn’t clear if Ayayi would remain in Orlando’s organization with the G League Lakeland Magic. Exhibit 10 contracts often are given to players who do not make the regular-season roster, but they can earn a bonus of up to $50,000 if they spend 60 days with the franchise’s G League affiliate after being waived.

Orlando originally acquired Ayayi’s G League rights in a three-team trade with the Capital City Go-Go (Washington’s G League team) and the Chicago Bulls in late August. Ayayi played in 29 games for the Go-Go and seven NBA games with the Wizards last season.

Former Gonzaga point guard David Stockton appears to be in a similar situation . The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Indiana Pacers’ G League team, acquired Stockton’s returning player rights in late August and he reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pacers eight days ago.

The Pacers on Friday waived three players, including Stockton, while adding three players to their training-camp roster. Stockton has played for the G League Memphis Hustle the past two seasons and also played for the U.S. team in FIBA World Cup qualifiers .