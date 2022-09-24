Prep roundup: Faith Shaw scores twice to lead Lewis and Clark girls soccer over Coeur d’Alene

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 4, Coeur d’Alene 0: Faith Shaw scored two goals with one assist and the Tigers (8-1) tamed the visiting Vikings (3-7-1) in a nonleague game at Hart Field.

Laila Kaiel and Keegan Tee added goals for LC, while Shelby Dirks made a pair of saves for LC.

Cheney 13, Rogers 0: Alex Miller scored three goals and the Blackhawks (4-4) blanked the visiting Pirates (1-7) in a nonleague game.

Katie Low, Allie Deutsch and Ellerie O’Regan added two goals apiece for Cheney.

Lakeside 2, East Valley 1: Lainee Higgens scored the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute and the Eagles (5-1) beat the visiting Knights (1-5) in a nonleague game.

Kaylyn Randazzo made eight saves for Lakeside. Cadence Meier-Grolman scored in the 58th minute for EV.

Clarkston 1, Moscow 1: Sienna Newhouse scored the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 64th minute and the visiting Bantams (2-1-2) tied the Bears (7-4-1) in a nonleague game.

Jessika Lassen scored a first-half goal off a free kick for Moscow.

Cross country

Can-Am Invitational: At Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area. Barrett Poulson (Freeman) won the boys race in 16 minutes, 39 seconds, and Annastasia Peters (Post Falls) won the girls race in 18:04.

The Lakeside boys took first with 28 points, followed by Shadle Park (96) . Post Falls won the girls race with 29 points, followed by Lakeside (45) .