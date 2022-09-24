Prep roundup: Faith Shaw scores twice to lead Lewis and Clark girls soccer over Coeur d’Alene
Sept. 24, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at 8:42 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Girls soccer
Lewis and Clark 4, Coeur d’Alene 0: Faith Shaw scored two goals with one assist and the Tigers (8-1) tamed the visiting Vikings (3-7-1) in a nonleague game at Hart Field.
Laila Kaiel and Keegan Tee added goals for LC, while Shelby Dirks made a pair of saves for LC.
Cheney 13, Rogers 0: Alex Miller scored three goals and the Blackhawks (4-4) blanked the visiting Pirates (1-7) in a nonleague game.
Katie Low, Allie Deutsch and Ellerie O’Regan added two goals apiece for Cheney.
Lakeside 2, East Valley 1: Lainee Higgens scored the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute and the Eagles (5-1) beat the visiting Knights (1-5) in a nonleague game.
Kaylyn Randazzo made eight saves for Lakeside. Cadence Meier-Grolman scored in the 58th minute for EV.
Clarkston 1, Moscow 1: Sienna Newhouse scored the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 64th minute and the visiting Bantams (2-1-2) tied the Bears (7-4-1) in a nonleague game.
Jessika Lassen scored a first-half goal off a free kick for Moscow.
Cross country
Can-Am Invitational: At Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area. Barrett Poulson (Freeman) won the boys race in 16 minutes, 39 seconds, and Annastasia Peters (Post Falls) won the girls race in 18:04.
The Lakeside boys took first with 28 points, followed by Shadle Park (96) . Post Falls won the girls race with 29 points, followed by Lakeside (45) .
