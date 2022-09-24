Chiefs share wealth in second straight road win vs. Royals
Sept. 24, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at 9:04 p.m.
VICTORIA, British Columbia – Seemingly everyone wants in on the action for the Spokane Chiefs.
Five Spokane players scored Saturday night, and the Chiefs held on to beat Victoria 5-4 in a Western Hockey League showdown.
It was the second straight road win in Victoria to open the season for the Chiefs, who return to Spokane for a 14-day, five-game homestand beginning Saturday at the Arena.
Six Chiefs scored in a 7-5 win on opening night Friday. The two road wins offer a promising offensive start to the season.
Spokane’s Berkly Catton scored midway through the first period to even the score at 1. Mac Gross tallied a goal – his third through two games – 32 seconds later to give the Chiefs a 2-1 advantage.
The teams were tied at 2 through two periods. Sage Weinstein’s power-play goal gave Spokane a short-lived 3-2 lead.
The Royals answered with Justin Kipkie’s goal to draw even at 3-all.
But Spokane claimed the lead for good following goals by Jake Gudelj and Reagan Wiles.
Nate Misskey’s tally pulled Victoria within a goal with 9:27 left, but Spokane goaltender Cooper Michaluk preserved the lead.
Michaluk stopped 21 shots.
His counterpart, Victoria’s Tyler Palmer, made 26 saves.
