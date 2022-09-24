Washington State, Pac-12 teams pay tribute to late Oregon Duck Spencer Webb

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State paid tribute Saturday to a fallen member of the Oregon football program.

WSU and several other Pac-12 Conference teams honored Spencer Webb, a former Ducks tight end who died tragically this summer from a climbing accident.

Webb wore jersey No. 4 for Oregon. All of the Pac-12 programs hosting games in Week 4 painted the markers at the 4-yard lines yellow in his memory.

A tight end from Sacramento, California, Webb appeared in 29 games for the Ducks over the past four seasons. He tallied 296 yards and four touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Recap and highlights: No. 15 Oregon stuns Washington State with late fourth-quarter comeback The Ducks scored 22 unanswered points with less than four minutes remaining to surge past the Cougars in Pullman. | Read more

TV Take: Oregon turn things quickly in win over Washington State full of wild plays, erroneous officiating A Washington State game with Oregon coming down to the wire. Ever seen this before? Only if you are a Cougars follower with a working television. | Read more