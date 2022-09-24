Cache Reset
Sports >  WSU football

Washington State, Pac-12 teams pay tribute to late Oregon Duck Spencer Webb

Sept. 24, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at 5:38 p.m.

The 4-yard line at Gesa Field in Pullman is painted yellow in honor of the late Spencer Webb, a former Oregon Ducks tight end who died this summer in a falling accident. (Colton Clark/The Spokesman-Review)
By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State paid tribute Saturday to a fallen member of the Oregon football program.

WSU and several other Pac-12 Conference teams honored Spencer Webb, a former Ducks tight end who died tragically this summer from a climbing accident.

Webb wore jersey No. 4 for Oregon. All of the Pac-12 programs hosting games in Week 4 painted the markers at the 4-yard lines yellow in his memory.

A tight end from Sacramento, California, Webb appeared in 29 games for the Ducks over the past four seasons. He tallied 296 yards and four touchdowns on 31 receptions.

