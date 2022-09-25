NFL Locals: Miami Dolphins’ River Cracraft scored for second consecutive week in win over Buffalo

From staff reports

Another week, another trip to the end zone for a former area wide receiver.

No, not Cooper Kupp.

Miami Dolphins’ River Cracraft (WSU) caught an 11-yard touchdown in tight coverage from Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter of a 21-19 upset win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Miami.

The reception was Cracraft’s second of the season. The other also went for a touchdown, when he caught a 2-yard score that spurred a 42-38 fourth-quarter comeback over the Baltimore Ravens last week.

He has been elevated from the practice squad a day before the game on both occasions.

Since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2018, Cracraft has fought for snaps and spent time on the practice squad in stints with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

He’s doing so again with the Dolphins and making the most of his chances on one of two teams to start the season with a 3-0 record.

Standing under 6 feet and weighing in at 200 pounds, Dolphins wide receiver coach Wes Welker may see some of himself in Cracraft.

“It’s his work ethic,” Welker said last week. “How much time he puts in. He thinks about football all the time. He’s always here on his off days doing extra, after practice, in the spring, it all adds up.”

And while Cracraft found the end zone, yes, the former Eastern Washington star scored too.

Kupp (EWU) took an end-around for a 20-yard rushing touchdown during a 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix. It was one of only two touchdowns in a game that featured six field goals.

Kupp added four catches for 44 yards in the win and has scored in nine consecutive games including last season’s playoffs.

On the other side of Kupp and the Rams was Jalen Thompson (WSU), who had seven tackles for Arizona.

Thompson recovered a fumble at the Arizona 3-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. It gave the Cardinals a chance at a comeback down 20-9, but the following drive ended in a field goal and Arizona couldn’t get the ball back.

Another pair of former local player faced off on opposing defenses when the Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints 22-14 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Frankie Luvu (WSU) had five tackles for a dominant Panthers defense that didn’t allow a point until the fourth quarter. Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had two tackles for the Saints.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (WSU) had six tackles and one tackle for loss during a 20-17 loss to the host Indianapolis Colts.

Watson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Chargers on Sept. 15, where he scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 99-yard interception return.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) caught four passes for 58 yards in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England’s Daniel Ekuale (WSU) had one tackle.