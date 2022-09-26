100 years ago today in Spokane, there was more drama in the sensational Codd case

By Jim Kershner For The Spokesman-Review

Another surprise twist rocked the true crime drama known as the Maurice Codd case.

Someone had apparently been wiretapping the phone lines of Codd’s attorney and three Codd family members. James Codd became suspicious that something fishy was going on after he noticed some odd activity in a neighboring vacant home. When he investigated, “a girl was found operating a dictaphone in the house and taking notes.”

James Codd and attorney Frank Graves were among the 16 charged with subornation of perjury and conspiracy in connection with the acquittal of Maurice Codd on murder charges.

Who was tapping the phones and it was it legal? That was unclear, but the judge ordered Graves and the prosecutor into his chambers to discuss the situation and “a heated conversation took place.” Graves and the other defense attorneys “appeared to be highly excited before the interview,” reported the Spokane Daily Chronicle. Judge Joseph B. Lindsey confirmed he had a conference with the attorneys, but declined to say what it was about.

In other developments, the 16 people charged with lying or offering bribes to witnesses appeared in court but failed to enter pleas. They asked that the demurrers be argued at a future date.

This was an anticlimactic development in a case that had captured Spokane’s attention. The courtroom was packed with onlookers.

However, the appearance of Beatrice Sant in the courtroom provided some excitement. She was one of the witnesses whose testimony resulted in Maurice Codd’s acquittal. But after the trial she apparently recanted, and it was her information that resulted in charges brought against the 16. The judge had to admonish the spectators and defendants from making any “demonstration” when Sant appeared in court.