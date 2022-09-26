78-year-old man dies in Hayden house fire
Sept. 26, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 at 9:08 p.m.
A 78-year-old man has died after a house fire Saturday night in Hayden.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a house on the 2100 block of West James Crowe Drive in Hayden, Idaho, at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
Kootenai County Sheriffs Deputies arrived about six minutes after the fire was reported with fire and medical personnel arriving a short time later. Bystanders reported there was still a resident in the home.
Firefighters entered the home and found Gary T. Hetrick inside.
Hetrick was evacuated, put into an ambulance and taken to Kootenai Health. He was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died.
The origin of the fire remained under investigation Monday afternoon.
