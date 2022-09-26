The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Abby Watkins paces University slowpitch; Jennah Wanner scores twice for Gonzaga Prep girls soccer

Sept. 26, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 at 9:16 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. 

Slowpitch softball

University 14, Ferris 10: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and the Titans (8-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Saxons (4-3, 3-2).

Natalie Singer went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, three doubles and three runs and Maliyah Mann homered for U-Hi. Emma LaRue hit two home runs, including a grand slam with seven RBIs for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 15, Shadle Park 9: Sydni Wysocki went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and the Bullpups (3-4, 2-3) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-5, 2-3).

Mt. Spokane 8, Lewis and Clark 1: Gracie Boe had two doubles with three runs and the visiting Wildcats (8-1, 5-1) beat the Tigers (4-4, 3-3). Jessica Waters added three hits with a double for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 18, Cheney 5: Maddie Saty went 3 for 4 with a homer, triple and five RBIs and the visiting Bears (8-2, 6-1) beat the Blackhawks (1-7, 1-5).

Mead 17, East Valley 5: Destinie Startin and Jaycee Coffield had three hits apiece and the visiting Panthers (7-0, 5-0) beat the Knights (1-7, 1-6).

Rogers 21, North Central 8: Jamie Olsen hit a grand slam and two doubles and the visiting Pirates (3-7, 1-6) beat the Wolfpack (0-9, 0-6).

Girls soccer

University 1, Ferris 0: McKinley Ullman scored in the 21st minute, Aubree Carpenter made four saves and the visiting Titans (5-2, 2-1) shut out the Saxons (1-5, 0-3).

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 0: Jennah Wanner scored two goals and the visiting Bullpups (7-2, 2-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-5, 1-2).

Mt. Spokane 5, North Central 1: Cami Hattenburg scored two goals with two assists and the visiting Wildcats (5-2, 2-1) beat the Wolfpack (2-3, 0-3).

Mead 5, Central Valley 0: Teryn Gardner scored two goals, Reese Walker had a goal and an assist and the Panthers (6-2, 2-1) blanked the Bears (0-7, 0-3). 

