Spontaneous combustion causes fire in Pullman shopping center

Spontaneous combustion caused a fire at Pullman shopping center Monday morning.

Pullman firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to one portion of the building, according to a news release.

Firefighters responded to a section of the Edison Center, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., just before 10 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, smoke was so heavy firefighters had to use their thermal imaging camera to locate the fire, which turned out to be a pile of carpet in the middle of the business.

The flames were under control in about 20 minutes, the fire department said.

A new renter had just taken over the space and was using acetone to help remove carpet glue. He left a mixture of glue, acetone and a pile of old carpet sitting through the weekend, which began to smolder, then ignite with the help of the breeze coming through an open door, according to Fire Marshal Darren Jones.

The smoke and fire damage was contained to the empty space where the work was being done. Circles of Caring, located next door, closed for the day because of the smoke but plans to reopen Tuesday. No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

The fire was ruled accidental, Jones said.