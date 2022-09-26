USPS to host job fairs Friday at six Eastern Washington post offices

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting job fairs Friday at six post offices in Eastern Washington.

USPS is holding the job fairs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at its mail- processing facility in Airway Heights, and post offices in the Shadle, Greenacres and Veradale neighborhoods. Job fairs also are scheduled at post offices in Colville and Pullman, according to a news release.

Available positions include mail carriers, handlers and clerks, with pay $18.92-$21.19 an hour.

USPS personnel will be on-site at the job fairs to answer questions, assist potential applicants and provide detailed information about available positions.

The job fairs are part of Postal Service’s effort to fill more than 2,000 positions at 103 post offices in the state, according to the news release.

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.