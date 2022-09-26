When will we have to adjust our clocks for daylight saving time? What to know as fall arrives

By Evan Moore The Charlotte Observer The Charlotte Observer

Fall is here, which means daylight saving time is almost over and it won’t be long before you have to set your clock back an hour.

Most of the U.S. begins daylight saving time on the second Sunday in March and reverts back to standard time on the first Sunday in November.

This year, daylight saving time began on March 13, and it ends on Nov. 6. But the twice-yearly clock switch may not last for much longer.

The Sunshine Protection Act would ensure Americans no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. If it is approved by the House and signed by President Joe Biden, the law would go into effect next year.

What is the purpose of daylight saving time?

Like the name implies, daylight saving time is a way to save energy and daylight during the spring and summer months, Newsweek reported.

A study conducted by the U.S. Department of Energy found that the four-week extension of daylight saving time in 2008 saved about 0.5% of the nation’s electricity per day, or 1.3 trillion watt-hours – which is enough to power 100,000 households for an entire year.

Studies have also shown that the extra hour of daylight has resulted in safer roads, lower crime rates and economic benefits.

Is daylight saving always the same time of year?

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established national start and end dates for daylight saving time, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

However, the act allows states to exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time under state law.

Arizona and Hawaii, along with the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands observe permanent standard time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Nearly 30 states, including North Carolina, have introduced legislation for year-round daylight saving time, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.