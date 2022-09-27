14-year-old boy killed, 3 others wounded in shooting after football scrimmage at Philadelphia high school

By Robert Moran, The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — One teen was killed and three others wounded in a shooting after a football scrimmage late Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 4:40 p.m., players participating in a football scrimmage were walking off the field when the occupants of a light green Ford Explorer SUV opened fire, police said.

A 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest was rushed by police to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:09 p.m.

Another 14-year-old boy shot once in his left thigh also was transported by police to Einstein, where he was listed in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy shot in his right arm and three times in his left leg was taken by police to Temple University hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

The fourth victim, whose age was not immediately available, was transported by a medic unit to Einstein. His condition was not available.