Eastern Washington’s football game at Florida moved from Saturday to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian

Eastern Washington’s football game at the University of Florida has been moved from Saturday to Sunday as the state braces for the landfall of Hurricane Ian.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. Pacific time at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

EWU’s game against Florida was first announced in 2016 and was scheduled to be played Sept. 7, 2020, but that game was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game was officially added back into the Eastern Washington schedule in March 2021, when this Saturday’s date was announced as the makeup. The game’s payout for Eastern Washington is $750,000.

