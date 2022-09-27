Eastern Washington’s football game at Florida moved from Saturday to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian
Sept. 27, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 27, 2022 at 11:15 a.m.
Eastern Washington’s football game at the University of Florida has been moved from Saturday to Sunday as the state braces for the landfall of Hurricane Ian.
Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. Pacific time at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
EWU’s game against Florida was first announced in 2016 and was scheduled to be played Sept. 7, 2020, but that game was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game was officially added back into the Eastern Washington schedule in March 2021, when this Saturday’s date was announced as the makeup. The game’s payout for Eastern Washington is $750,000.
Will be updated
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.