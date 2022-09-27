The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jenna Howe scores twice to pace West Valley girls soccer; Allie Ferrin leads University volleyball

Sept. 27, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 27, 2022 at 11:56 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls soccer

West Valley 7, East Valley 1: Jenna Howe scored two goals and the visiting Eagles (6-0, 3-0) beat the Knights (1-6, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game. Hayden Anderson scored for the Knights.

Pullman 10, Rogers 0: The Greyhounds (4-4, 3-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-8, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Clarkston 2, Shadle Park 1: The visiting Bantams (3-1-2) edged the Highlanders (1-6, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Deer Park 9, Colville 1: Ella Carnahan scored a hat trick in the first half with another goal in the second and the Stags (7-0-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-4-0, 3-3) in a Northeast A game. Kaelin Malone scored a goal for Colville.

Riverside 5, Newport 1: Bree Waldron scored a goal and had an assist and the visiting Rams (2-5, 2-4) beat the Grizzlies (0-7, 0-6) in a Northeast A game. Hunter Ells scored for the Grizzlies.

Northwest Christian 4, Davenport 1: Clair Wichman scored two goals and the Crusaders (6-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (3-2, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Addie Schneider scored the lone goal for the Gorillas.

Moscow 2, Lewiston 0: Megan Poler and Elli Rainer scored a goal apiece late in the second half and the Bears (7-2-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Bengals (7-6-1, 5-6) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game.

Volleyball

University 3, Cheney 0: Allie Ferrin had 18 kills with four aces and the Titans (4-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-1) 25-22, 25-23, 25-14 in a nonleague match. Navi Islam-Zwart had seven kills for Cheney.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Lilli Etter had nine kills and the Bullpups (3-4) swept the visiting Bears (1-5) 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 in a nonleague match. CV’s Tatyana Jennings had five kills and two blocks.

North Central 3, Shadle Park 0: Stephanie Leach had 10 kills with four aces and the visiting Wolfpack (3-3) beat the Highlanders (1-3) 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 in a nonleague match. Abbey Flerchinger had 14 assists, 11 digs and nine kills and two blocks for Shadle.

Freeman 3, Pullman 0: Aspyn Reed had 14 kills and the visiting Scotties (7-0) beat the Greyhounds (3-3) 25-14, 25-16, 26-24 in a nonleague match.

Newport 3, Riverside 2: Lily Taylor had 17 kills and the Bears (1-9, 1-5) beat the visiting Rams (2-6, 1-5) 25-21, 23-25, 25-10, 23-25, 17-15 in a Northeast A match. Kaylee Winterroth had 11 kills for Riverside.

Colville 3, Deer Park 0: Bayley Benson and Jordyn True had seven kills apiece and the visiting Crimson Hawks (6-3, 4-2) beat the Stags (5-4, 3-3) 25-16, 25-11, 25-18 in a Northeast A match. Camryn Chapman had five kills for Deer Park.

Lakeside 3, Medical Lake 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had 14 kills and the visiting Eagles (6-1, 5-1) beat the Cardinals (1-7, 2-5) 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 in a Northeast A match. Rylie Spring had seven kills for Medical Lake.

Liberty 3, St. George’s 0: Kendall Denny had 10 kills and the visiting Lancers (5-2, 3-1) beat the Dragons (3-3, 1-2) 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 in a Northeast 2B match. Hadley Kaiser had 10 kills for the Dragons.

Colfax 3, Davenport 0: Brynn McGaughy had 16 kills and the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (1-2, 1-2) 25-13, 25-14, 25-7 in a Northeast 2B match. Emalie Jacoby had three kills for Davenport.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Reardan 0: Taylor Galbreath had 15 kills and the visiting Broncos (5-0, 2-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (4-2, 1-2) 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 in a Northeast 2B match.

Springdale 3, Wellpinit 0: Audrey Wellhausen had 10 kills and the visiting Chargers (7-1, 6-0) beat Wellpinit (2-5, 2-5) 25-15, 25-9, 25-13 in a Northeast 1B match.

Curlew 3, Republic 1: Macey Singer had 11 kills and the Cougars (5-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (2-3, 1-3) 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23 in a Northeast 1B match. Lindsey Short had 18 kills for the Tigers.

Oakesdale 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Payton Davis had 10 kills and the Nighthawks (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-3, 0-2) 25-5, 25-4, 25-5 in a Southeast 1B match. 

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Kaitlyn Hough had eight kills and the visiting Eagles (2-0, 2-0) beat the Vikings (0-3, 0-2) 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 in a Southeast 1B match. Kara Blomgren had eight kills for Garfield-Palouse.

St. Maries 3, Priest River 0: Ava Stancil had nine kills and the visiting Lumberjacks (7-0, 5-0) beat the Spartans (3-2, 0-2) 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 in a Central Idaho match. 

Slowpitch softball

Ridgeline 18, East Valley 4: Emma Myers went 4 for 4 with a triple and the Falcons (5-3, 4-2) beat the Knights (1-8, 1-7) in a league game at Merkel Sports Complex.

Ferris 7, Lewis and Clark 2: Mary Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the Saxons (5-3, 4-2) beat the Tigers (4-5, 3-4) in a league game at Merkel. Jillian Hatch and Izzy Heister knocked in runs for LC.

Mead 6, Mt. Spokane 5: Campbell Brose went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (5-0, 3-0) beat the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) in a league game at Merkel. Peyton Bischoff finished 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 16, Rogers 6: Sydni Wysocki had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, with five RBIs and the Bullpups (4-4, 3-3) beat the Pirates (3-8, 1-7) in a league game at Merkel. Jamie Olsen knocked out two home runs and drove in five for Rogers.

University 19, Central Valley 8: The Titans (9-1, 7-0) beat the Bears (8-3, 6-2) in a league game at Merkel. Details were unavailable.

Cheney 22, Shadle Park 11: The Blackhawks (2-7, 2-5) beat the Highlanders (2-7, 2-4) in a league game at Merkel. Details were unavailable. 

Shadle Park 25, North Central 5: Alexis Bell had four hits and the Highlanders (3-6, 3-4) beat the Wolfpack (0-10, 0-7) in a GSL game at Merkel. 

