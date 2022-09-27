Prep roundup: Jenna Howe scores twice to pace West Valley girls soccer; Allie Ferrin leads University volleyball

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls soccer

West Valley 7, East Valley 1: Jenna Howe scored two goals and the visiting Eagles (6-0, 3-0) beat the Knights (1-6, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game. Hayden Anderson scored for the Knights.

Pullman 10, Rogers 0: The Greyhounds (4-4, 3-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-8, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Clarkston 2, Shadle Park 1: The visiting Bantams (3-1-2) edged the Highlanders (1-6, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Deer Park 9, Colville 1: Ella Carnahan scored a hat trick in the first half with another goal in the second and the Stags (7-0-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-4-0, 3-3) in a Northeast A game. Kaelin Malone scored a goal for Colville.

Riverside 5, Newport 1: Bree Waldron scored a goal and had an assist and the visiting Rams (2-5, 2-4) beat the Grizzlies (0-7, 0-6) in a Northeast A game. Hunter Ells scored for the Grizzlies.

Northwest Christian 4, Davenport 1: Clair Wichman scored two goals and the Crusaders (6-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (3-2, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Addie Schneider scored the lone goal for the Gorillas.

Moscow 2, Lewiston 0: Megan Poler and Elli Rainer scored a goal apiece late in the second half and the Bears (7-2-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Bengals (7-6-1, 5-6) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game.

Volleyball

University 3, Cheney 0: Allie Ferrin had 18 kills with four aces and the Titans (4-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-1) 25-22, 25-23, 25-14 in a nonleague match. Navi Islam-Zwart had seven kills for Cheney.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Lilli Etter had nine kills and the Bullpups (3-4) swept the visiting Bears (1-5) 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 in a nonleague match. CV’s Tatyana Jennings had five kills and two blocks.

North Central 3, Shadle Park 0: Stephanie Leach had 10 kills with four aces and the visiting Wolfpack (3-3) beat the Highlanders (1-3) 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 in a nonleague match. Abbey Flerchinger had 14 assists, 11 digs and nine kills and two blocks for Shadle.

Freeman 3, Pullman 0: Aspyn Reed had 14 kills and the visiting Scotties (7-0) beat the Greyhounds (3-3) 25-14, 25-16, 26-24 in a nonleague match.

Newport 3, Riverside 2: Lily Taylor had 17 kills and the Bears (1-9, 1-5) beat the visiting Rams (2-6, 1-5) 25-21, 23-25, 25-10, 23-25, 17-15 in a Northeast A match. Kaylee Winterroth had 11 kills for Riverside.

Colville 3, Deer Park 0: Bayley Benson and Jordyn True had seven kills apiece and the visiting Crimson Hawks (6-3, 4-2) beat the Stags (5-4, 3-3) 25-16, 25-11, 25-18 in a Northeast A match. Camryn Chapman had five kills for Deer Park.

Lakeside 3, Medical Lake 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had 14 kills and the visiting Eagles (6-1, 5-1) beat the Cardinals (1-7, 2-5) 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 in a Northeast A match. Rylie Spring had seven kills for Medical Lake.

Liberty 3, St. George’s 0: Kendall Denny had 10 kills and the visiting Lancers (5-2, 3-1) beat the Dragons (3-3, 1-2) 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 in a Northeast 2B match. Hadley Kaiser had 10 kills for the Dragons.

Colfax 3, Davenport 0: Brynn McGaughy had 16 kills and the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (1-2, 1-2) 25-13, 25-14, 25-7 in a Northeast 2B match. Emalie Jacoby had three kills for Davenport.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Reardan 0: Taylor Galbreath had 15 kills and the visiting Broncos (5-0, 2-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (4-2, 1-2) 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 in a Northeast 2B match.

Springdale 3, Wellpinit 0: Audrey Wellhausen had 10 kills and the visiting Chargers (7-1, 6-0) beat Wellpinit (2-5, 2-5) 25-15, 25-9, 25-13 in a Northeast 1B match.

Curlew 3, Republic 1: Macey Singer had 11 kills and the Cougars (5-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (2-3, 1-3) 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23 in a Northeast 1B match. Lindsey Short had 18 kills for the Tigers.

Oakesdale 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Payton Davis had 10 kills and the Nighthawks (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-3, 0-2) 25-5, 25-4, 25-5 in a Southeast 1B match.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Kaitlyn Hough had eight kills and the visiting Eagles (2-0, 2-0) beat the Vikings (0-3, 0-2) 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 in a Southeast 1B match. Kara Blomgren had eight kills for Garfield-Palouse.

St. Maries 3, Priest River 0: Ava Stancil had nine kills and the visiting Lumberjacks (7-0, 5-0) beat the Spartans (3-2, 0-2) 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 in a Central Idaho match.

Slowpitch softball

Ridgeline 18, East Valley 4: Emma Myers went 4 for 4 with a triple and the Falcons (5-3, 4-2) beat the Knights (1-8, 1-7) in a league game at Merkel Sports Complex.

Ferris 7, Lewis and Clark 2: Mary Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the Saxons (5-3, 4-2) beat the Tigers (4-5, 3-4) in a league game at Merkel. Jillian Hatch and Izzy Heister knocked in runs for LC.

Mead 6, Mt. Spokane 5: Campbell Brose went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (5-0, 3-0) beat the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) in a league game at Merkel. Peyton Bischoff finished 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 16, Rogers 6: Sydni Wysocki had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, with five RBIs and the Bullpups (4-4, 3-3) beat the Pirates (3-8, 1-7) in a league game at Merkel. Jamie Olsen knocked out two home runs and drove in five for Rogers.

University 19, Central Valley 8: The Titans (9-1, 7-0) beat the Bears (8-3, 6-2) in a league game at Merkel. Details were unavailable.

Cheney 22, Shadle Park 11: The Blackhawks (2-7, 2-5) beat the Highlanders (2-7, 2-4) in a league game at Merkel. Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 25, North Central 5: Alexis Bell had four hits and the Highlanders (3-6, 3-4) beat the Wolfpack (0-10, 0-7) in a GSL game at Merkel.