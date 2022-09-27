Two killed in Bonner County collision on Monday

Two Bonner County men were killed on state Highway 57 on Monday afternoon in a head-on collision north of Priest River.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. as a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup , driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound. The Dodge crossed left of center and struck an oncoming red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup driving northbound, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt and both succumbed to their injuries at the scene, police said. Their families have been notified.

Police did not name the crash victims.

Highway 57 remained closed for about four and a half hours.

Police are still investigating the incident.