Woman discovered dead inside truck in downtown Spokane died from drugs
Sept. 27, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 27, 2022 at 7:35 p.m.
A 40-year-old woman who was discovered dead in a parked truck last month in downtown Spokane died from the “toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl,” according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner’s office ruled Nicole Jim’s death an accident.
The woman was reported unresponsive the morning of Aug. 12 on the 100 block of South Division Street.
