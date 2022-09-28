Hailey Bieber never ‘stole’ Justin from Selena Gomez: ‘I was raised better than that’

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Hailey Bieber isn’t saying “Sorry” to Selena Gomez, or anyone else for that matter.

During her appearance on the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the model, 25, responded to years of speculation that she “stole” husband Justin Bieber from the 30-year-old former Disney Channel star.

“It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that,” said Hailey Bieber. “I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

The Grammy-winning pop star, 28, and Gomez’s on-and-off relationship was thought to be back on when they were seen hanging out multiple times in November 2017. Justin and his future wife were seen out the following month, during which time they were reportedly platonic.

He and Gomez were reportedly off for good the following spring, just before he and Hailey Bieber were reported to be involved again in June. They got engaged less than a month after rekindling their relationship, said “I do” that September and again in 2019.

“I understand how it looks from the outside,” said Hailey Bieber. “They were not in a relationship at that time. … And it’s not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me. So I respect that a lot. But I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could’ve happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and like, move on with his life in that way.”

Praising her husband for making what she believes to have been “the most healthy, mature decision” in moving on from Gomez, Bieber said she “would never wanna get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder like if that was really like closed for you.’ … And I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed. And that is respectful to me.”

Bieber also expressed her belief that no woman would ever satisfy Justin’s obsessive fan base.

“A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from, ‘Oh you stole him.’ And I guess maybe that just comes from like the fact that they wish that he had ended up with someone else,” she said. “And that’s fine. Like you can wish that all you want. But that’s just not the case.”