News >  Higher education

NIC wrestling coach and former interim president resigns

Sept. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 28, 2022 at 7:55 p.m.

Sebaaly (Courtesy)
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

Michael Sebaaly, North Idaho College’s wrestling coach and the school’s former interim president, resigned last week.

Sebaaly resigned on Sept. 23, NIC spokeswoman Laura Rumpler confirmed on Wednesday.

Athletic director Shawn Noël continues to oversee the wrestling program at the Coeur d’Alene college during preseason training, Rumpler said.

Sebaaly had been placed on paid administrative leave at the beginning of September. NIC did not share details on his leave or resignation.

Sebaaly was hired in 2019 to replace Pat Whitcomb as the school’s wrestling coach. He served approximately 10 months as interim president following the firing of former president Rick MacLennan last year.

Nick Swayne took over as the college’s president in August.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

