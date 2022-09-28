NIC wrestling coach and former interim president resigns

Michael Sebaaly, North Idaho College’s wrestling coach and the school’s former interim president, resigned last week.

Sebaaly resigned on Sept. 23, NIC spokeswoman Laura Rumpler confirmed on Wednesday.

Athletic director Shawn Noël continues to oversee the wrestling program at the Coeur d’Alene college during preseason training, Rumpler said.

Sebaaly had been placed on paid administrative leave at the beginning of September. NIC did not share details on his leave or resignation.

Sebaaly was hired in 2019 to replace Pat Whitcomb as the school’s wrestling coach. He served approximately 10 months as interim president following the firing of former president Rick MacLennan last year.

Nick Swayne took over as the college’s president in August.