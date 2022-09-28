Prep roundup: Cameron Roberts scores late to lift University girls soccer; Mt. Spokane volleyball outlasts Post Falls

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

University 1, North Central 0: Cameron Roberts scored in the 74th minute and the visiting Titans (8-2, 3-1) edged the Wolfpack (2-4, 0-4) in a league game.

Aubree Carpenter made four saves for the clean sheet.

Mead 3, Cheney 0: Teryn Gardner scored two second-half goals with an assist and the Panthers (7-2, 3-1) blanked the Blackhawks (4-6, 1-3) in a league game.

Reese Walker had a goal and an assist while Joey Hornyak made three saves for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Ridgeline 1: Ava Felice scored two goals with an assist and the visiting Bullpups (8-2, 4-0) beat the Falcons (7-2, 2-2) in a league game.

Jennah Wanner had a goal and an assist for G-Prep. Kaitlyn Richardson got Ridgeline on the board late.

Lewis and Clark 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Laila Kaiel scored the winning goal in the 77th minute and the visiting Tigers (10-1, 4-0) topped the Wildcats (5-3, 2-2) in a league game.

Ferris 8, Central Valley 1: Cadence Peroff scored five goals and the Saxons (2-5, 1-3) beat the visiting Bears (0-8, 0-4) in a league game.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Post Falls 2: Maggie Degenhart had 20 kills with four aces and the visiting Wildcats (4-0) topped the Trojans (8-3) 26-28, 25-17, 25-27, 32-30, 15-13 in a nonleague match.

Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 1: Ellie DeAndre had 13 kills and the Tigers (3-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-2, 0-1) in a league match. Ayra Broadbent added 19 digs with three aces for LC.

Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Brielle Wilson had 16 assists with five aces and the Panthers (5-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-5, 0-1) 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 in a league match.

Danikah Johnson added nine kills for Mead. Maddy Joswick led CV with 18 digs and two aces.

West Valley 3, Medical Lake 1: Kendall Focht had 27 assists and the Eagles (1-6) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-8) in a nonleague match