Redmond man dies hiking Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth
Sept. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 28, 2022 at 3:20 p.m.
LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died of natural causes Saturday in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness near Leavenworth.
Swaminathan Sundaram, 41, was hiking Aasgard Pass, on a popular route in The Enchantments that reaches 7,841-feet elevation, when he suffered a medical emergency, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Authorities were contacted by members of his group through a satellite communication device at 10 a.m. and told that they began CPR at 9:40 a.m.
A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter arrived at 11:30 a.m. Sundaram was hoisted from the scene, but continued CPR efforts were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators determined Sundaram died of natural causes. At his family’s request, an autopsy will not be performed, said Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.
Sundaram is the fifth person to die this year while hiking or climbing in Chelan County and the second to die in The Enchantments.
