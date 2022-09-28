Week 5 prep football preview: Central Valley hosts Mead in week’s sole league game between winning teams

While record-breaking temperatures this week were no indication, the Greater Spokane League football season will be half over at the conclusion of play this week.

There’s only one league game this week between teams with winning records. Some of the .500 teams will end up on the winning side, trying to gain an advantage in pursuit of the postseason.

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Mead (3-1, 2-1) at Central Valley (3-1, 3-0): The Bears have allowed just seven points across three league games this season but face their first big test in the Panthers.

CV is led on offense by Dylan Gravelle at QB, while the Bears’ heart and soul on defense is linebacker Brandon Thomas, who is piling up double-digit tackles each week.

Mead came one play away from perhaps forcing Gonzaga Prep to overtime last week, and a second loss here will for practical purposes eliminate them from a potential GSL title.

The Panthers gave up nearly 500 yards rushing to the Bullpups last week, and QB Colby Danielson was pressured every time he dropped back, so coach Keith Stamps hopes to see his squad bounce back this week against the stout Bears.

4A/3A

Ridgeline (0-4, 0-4) at Gonzaga Prep (3-1, 3-0): The Bullpups were voted No. 2 in the state 4A media poll this week after their impressive performance against Mead.

G-Prep had two players go over 100 yards rushing – Lilomaicua Mikaele rushed for 164 yards and one touchdown while Noah Holman gained 103 yards with two touchdowns – and split end Bo Howell had four carries for 94 yards on counter plays.

The Falcons, who were shut out in their first three games, finally got on the board with 27 points in a loss to Lewis and Clark last week. But they will have their hands full with the Bullpups.

Post Falls (3-2) at Mt. Spokane (4-0): An interesting midseason nonleague game as the Wildcats host the Trojans at Union Stadium.

Mt. Spokane cruised in its win over Ferris last week, with junior QB TJ Haberman passing for 274 yards with three touchdowns – all to Boden Gardner, who had six catches for 185 yards and scores of 21, 65 and 48 yards.

Post Falls routed U-Hi 41-0 two weeks ago but fell to 4A Lakeland 31-28 last week in a thriller.

Ferris (0-4, 0-4) at University (1-3, 1-2): Malakai Miller finally got going last week for the Titans in a win over Cheney, totaling 156 yards with two touchdowns on the ground.

Expect more of that this week against the young Saxons, who have scored 12 points in four games.

Cheney (1-3, 1-3) at Lewis and Clark (2-2, 2-2): Thursday, 7 p.m. at Union Stadium. The Tigers evened their league record with a 20-point win over Ridgeline last week, putting up 47 points as Gentz Hilburn rushed for 149 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Cheney QB Jakeb Vallance continues to put up good numbers with 137 total yards and a rushing TD last week against U-Hi.

2A

East Valley (0-4, 0-1) at West Valley (2-2, 1-1): The Eagles got into the win column in league last week with an impressive win over Clarkston on the road. The defense blanked a Bantams team that averaged 37 points in its first three games.

North Central (0-3, 0-2) at Clarkston (2-2, 1-1): The Bantams look to rebounds against a Wolfpack squad that has yet to score in three games.

Rogers (1-3, 0-1) at Shadle Park (3-1, 2-0): Saturday, noon. The Highlanders are riding a three-game win streak following a 49-0 win over NC last week, while Rogers gave Pullman more than it wanted in a 42-27 loss.