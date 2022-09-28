Wonder Fair festival returns for second year

The Wonder Building’s family-friendly festival is returning for a second year.

The festival will feature live music, party games, balloon artists, face painters, a tractor bounce house and pumpkin carving at 835 N. Post St.

Wonder Building vendors Victory Burger, Koselig Kitchen, Evans Brothers Coffee and Uno Mas Tacos will be offering food and drink specials at the event, which will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct 23..

A portion of festival sales will go toward the Wishing Star Foundation, which also is holding a charity raffle at the event. Raffle prizes include gift baskets, gift cards, special dinners at Tavolata Spokane and Anthony’s, and tickets for Arbor Crest Wine Cellars.