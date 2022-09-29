Chvrches will play the hits at the Knitting Factory

Synth-pop trio Chvrches was evidently weaned on heavy doses of New Order, The Cure and Depeche Mode. Chvrches, now touring behind its latest album, “Screen Violence,” doesn’t just mimic the giants of the genre. Chvrches puts its own spin on its tracks. But it’s evident who inspired Chvrches, who are reinventing synth-pop.

Vocalist Lauren Mayberry, who possesses a lovely voice, has always been adept at conveying innocence but there’s some welcome edge on the new tunes. The album highlight is “How Not to Drown,” a collaboration with Robert Smith. Working with the leader of the iconic Cure thrilled Mayberry.

Chvrches, who will perform Sunday at the Knitting Factory, will deliver its infectious hits, such as “Leave a Trace” and “Bury It.” The Glaswegian band surprisingly has considerable bite live.