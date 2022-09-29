Man killed after being trapped under vehicle identified by medical examiner

A man who was killed last week after he was trapped under a vehicle has been identified .

David Holland, 52, was found dead on Sept. 19 after he was discovered trapped under a vehicle by Spokane police. Holland was lying face up underneath the car. The death was ruled accidental by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police discovered a mechanical vehicle jack lying on its side under a Dodge sedan, according to a police report. A cordless bandsaw was located just out of reach from Holland’s right hand. An exhaust pipe was cut all the way through and hanging from the car’s catalytic converter, the report said.

A pickup truck with its hood raised was facing the Dodge, bumper to bumper. A saw blade and other power tools were located in the truck.

A witness told police that she went to check on the Dodge that killed Holland at the request of a friend, who owned the car. She saw the truck and yelled at Holland, who did not respond, so she called 911, the police report said.

The medical examiner’s office said Holland died from traumatic asphyxia. He was pronounced dead that evening.