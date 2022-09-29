Prep roundup: Hannah James scores four goals for Pullman girls soccer;

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

Pullman 5, Shadle Park 0: Hannah James scored four goals and the Greyhounds (4-4, 3-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-7, 1-3) in a GSL 2A game.

Lakeside 1, Freeman 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored in the first minute, Kaylyn Randazzo made 14 saves and the Eagles (6-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Scotties (4-5, 4-3) in a Northeast A game.

Riverside 4, Colville 3: The Rams (3-5-0, 3-4) beat the Crimson Hawks (5-4-0, 4-3) in a Northeast A game.

Deer Park 10, Newport 0: Ella Carnahan scored four goals and the visiting Stags (7-1, 6-1) beat the Grizzlies (0-8, 0-7) in a Northeast A game.

St. George’s 11, Upper Columbia 0: Carsyn Gildehaus scored five goals and the Dragons (5-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Lions (0-3, 0-3) in a Northeast 2B game.

Volleyball

Ferris 3, University 2: Kennedy Smith had 14 kills and the visiting Saxons (5-1, 1-0) beat the Titans (4-3, 0-1) 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Allie Ferrin had 20 kills for University.

Mt. Spokane 3, North Central 0: Karissa Lindner had eight kills and the Wildcats (4-0, 0-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-4, 0-1) 25-5, 25-18, 25-17 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Ridgeline 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: Corrine Westby had 13 kills and the visiting Falcons (4-1, 1-0) beat the Bullpups (3-5, 0-1) 25-18, 26-24, 25-20 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Lilli Etter had 11 kills for the Bullpups.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Hailey Coylar had 11 kills and the visiting Eagles (2-5, 1-0) beat the Pirates (0-5, 0-1) 25-13, 25-10, 25-7 in a GSL 2A match.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: Sidnee Knight had eight kills and the Bantams (1-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-5, 0-1) 25-10, 25-21, 25-9 in a GSL 2A match. Kaiden Davis had three kills for the Knights.

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 1: Margot Keane had 19 kills and the Greyhounds (4-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A match. Abbey Flerchinger had 13 kills and 14 digs for Shadle.

Colville 3, Riverside 0: Bayley Benson had 13 kills and the Crimson Hawks (7-3, 5-2) beat the visiting Rams (2-7, 1-6) 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 in a Northeast A match. Brynn Sedera had nine kills for the Rams.

Freeman 3, Lakeside 1: Aspen Reed had 19 kills and the visiting Scotties (10-0, 7-0) beat the Eagles (6-2, 5-2) in a Northeast A match. Avery Haff had 11 kills for the Eagles.

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Camryn Chapman had 10 kills and the Stags (5-4, 4-3) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-9, 1-6) 27-25, 25-19, 25-22 in a Northeast A match.

Northwest Christian 3, Reardan 2: Azalea Bliestra had nine kills and the Crusaders (4-4, 3-1) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (4-3, 1-3) 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 17-15 in a Northeast 2B match. Liz Bell had 12 kills for Reardan.

Colfax 3, Chewelah 0: Brynn McGaughy had 17 kills and the visiting Bulldogs (4-1, 4-0) beat the Cougars (3-5, 0-5) 25-9. 25-11, 25-16 in a Northeast 2B match. Brooke Benett and Trinity Ross had four kills apiece for the Cougars.

Liberty 3, Upper Columbia 0: Kendall Denny had six kills and the Patriots (6-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Lions (4-1, 3-1) 25-17, 25-9, 25-21 in a Northeast 2B match. Lauren Moody had eight kills for UCA.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Springdale 2: Karsen Brashears had 26 assists, 20 digs and four aces and the visiting Wildcats (2-1. 2-0) beat the Chargers (7-2, 5-1) 25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 23-25, 15-13 in a Northeast 1B match. Kaylin Gines had 20 kills and Macey Gines had 53 assists for Springdale.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Colton 0: Kaitlyn Hough had 16 kills and four aces and the Eagles (3-0, 3-0) swept the Wildcats (0-3, 0-2) 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 in a Southeast 1B match.

Wallace 3, Clark Fork 2: Britany Phillips had 10 kills and the Miners (6-4) beat the Wampus Cats (5-4) in five sets.

Slowpitch softball

Ridgeline 28, North Central 0: Samantha Mowery had six hits, including a double and triple, and the visiting Falcons (6-3, 5-2) shut out the Wolfpack (0-11, 0-8) in a GSL game. Emma Myers added five hits for Ridgeline.