Steady rain Thursday made up for otherwise dry September

Almost half an inch of rain fell Thursday at the Spokane International Airport, making up almost the entirety of September’s rainfall and tying a rainfall record for Sept. 29, according to the National Weather Service Spokane.

The airport, which is Spokane’s official measurement location, received 0.44 of an inch of rain as of 7 p.m. Thursday, tying the rainfall amount in 1977, said Miranda Cote, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Cote said rain was possible Thursday night, so the record might be broken.

Just over one-half inch of precipitation has fallen this month in Spokane, which is slightly below the 0.55 of an inch that falls on average through the first 29 days of September, Cote said. Prior to Thursday, the last time it rained in Spokane was Sept. 22, when just 0.03 of an inch fell.

In Coeur d’Alene, 0.57 of an inch fell by late Thursday afternoon. Moscow, Idaho, recorded 0.89 of an inch and Spokane Valley got 0.69 of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Cote said there were no reports of flooding in the area.

The wet weather is expected to be brief, as no rain is forecast in the next week, according to Cote.

Friday will be cloudy with a high around 70 degrees. Cote said patchy fog is possible Friday morning.

Skies are expected to clear Friday night and remain that way through the middle of next week, with highs in the upper 70s and lows around 50. Cote said the average high temperature this time of year is 68 degrees.