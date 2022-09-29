This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Iâ€™m Glad My Mom Died," by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster/TNS) (Simon & Schuster/Simon & Schuster/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publisher’s Weekly

Fiction

1. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

2. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “The Bullet That Missed: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery,” Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)

4. “Blowback,” James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

5. “The Butcher and the Wren: A Novel,” Alaina Urquhart (Zando)

6. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty,” Kyle Mills (Atria)

7. “Lucy by the Sea,” Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

8. “Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

9. “All Good People Here: A Novel,” Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

10. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner,” Mike Maden (Putnam)

Nonfiction

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “The Simply Happy Cookbook: 100-Plus Recipes to Take the Stress Out of Cooking,” Kathy Doocy and Steve Doocy (Morrow)

3. “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” Peter Baker (Doubleday)

4. “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization,” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt)

5. “Smart Brevity,” Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz (Workman)

6. “The Return of the Gods,” Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

7. “Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be,” Becky Kennedy (Harper Wave)

8. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe (Riverhead)

9. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships,” Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Great Reset: And the War for the World,” Alex Jones (Skyhorse)