100 years ago in eastern Washington: Jealousy turned to murder when a husband discovered another man in his home

A love triangle resulted in tragedy in Clarkston when a jealous husband shot Clarence Wyman to death.

Oscar Mock found Wyman in his home, confronted him and then shot him through the heart.

Mock’s wife threw her arms around the dying man and exclaimed to her husband, “Oh my God, Oscar, couldn’t you have used common sense?”

Mock allegedly replied, “I have used all the common sense I could – I have stood all any man can.”

Then he laid his gun on the dresser and waited for police to arrive.

He was arrested on a murder charge.

From the justice beat: A judge rejected the arguments for demurrers by 16 defendants in the Maurice Codd perjury case.

The judge ordered three Codd attorneys and 13 others to present their pleas in a hearing in a week.

The charges stemmed from the Maurice Codd murder trial, in which Codd was acquitted earlier in the year. The prosecutor charged some of the witnesses with lying on the stand, and the attorneys with subornation of perjury.

Codd himself was one of the defendants. The Spokesman-Review reported that he appeared in court, “stylishly dressed … his cheeks glowed and he appeared in good spirits.”

He sat next to “Miss Ruth Fryett, the youngest of the accused.”

“During the arguments, he spent much of his time chatting with Miss Fryett and at times their faces beamed with merriment.”