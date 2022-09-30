Already double federal rate, WA minimum wage will increase to $15.74

What you need to know about the increase

Here are a few things you need to know about the increase:

- Cities in Washington state are allowed to set minimum wages higher than the state's mandated rate.

- The state minimum wage applies to workers who are 16 years old and older. For workers ages 14-15 years old, employers must pay 85% of the minimum wage, or $13.38 per hour.

- The state has also set a new minimum salary for employees in Washington state who are exempt from overtime pay. The minimum salary is 1.75 times the minimum wage, ensuring salaried employees are paid $57,293.60 a year. For employers with 51 or more employees, the minimum salary is $65,478.40 a year.

- The minimum pay for Uber, Lyft and other rideshare services will also increase in 2023. Drivers will earn whichever value is greater for trips within Seattle: 64 cents per passenger minute, $1.50 per passenger mile or $5.62. For trips outside of Seattle, drivers will earn whichever value is greater per trip: 37 cents per passenger minutes, $1.27 per passenger mile, or $3.26.

Source: Bellingham Herald