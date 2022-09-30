Crime scene investigators search Kennewick home of woman found dead in the river

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK — Investigators were searching a Kennewick apartment Friday for clues to the death of a 34-year-old Kennewick woman.

Brandy Ebanez’s body was discovered by a fisherman just offshore in the Columbia River, east of the cable bridge, on Tuesday afternoon.

Dental records were used to confirm her identity Wednesday but investigators have not said if she had been reported missing or was known to them.

However, one of her sisters commented on Facebook that Ebanez had been reported missing. But it’s unclear how long she had been gone.

Ebanez lived in a Kennewick apartment complex with her boyfriend and two children, a neighbor told the Herald.

While investigators have not said whether or not foul play was involved, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and detectives were at Ebanez’s apartment Friday.

Kennewick police Commander Aaron Clem told the Herald they are working with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to determine what happened to the woman.

Online records show Ebanez also has previously lived in Gresham and Troutdale, Ore.

There is an unconfirmed report that her body was discovered in a bag, but investigators have not said if that’s true. No other information has been released on how long she might have been in the water.

Columbia Dive Rescue along with sheriff’s deputies and the coroner’s office helped pull her body from the river.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner Office conducted an autopsy on Wednesday but only information on her identity was released.

Anyone with information on Ebanez or who may have seen something suspicious is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (509) 735-6555.