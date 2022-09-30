Gonzaga’s Drew Timme to launch ‘Gimme Timme’ podcast on Nov. 9

Drew Timme’s return to Gonzaga guaranteed college basketball fans another year of watching one of the country’s most accomplished post players. Starting in early November, they’ll also have a chance to hear from the All-American forward on a regular basis.

Timme, who elected to return to college for his senior season with the Zags, will become the fifth college athlete to host his own podcast through College Athletes Network, the company announced Friday.

The show, titled “Gimme Timme” will debut Nov. 9 on the iHeart Radio Network. It’s unclear how often Timme will release new podcast episodes, what topics the show will comprise of and whether the Gonzaga star will have a co-host.

According to its website, College Athletes Network became “the first podcasting network devoted entirely to the student-athlete” when it was founded last fall by former sports broadcaster Ron Pivo and former sports television producer Brett Martzke.

The four other athletes who’ve launched podcasts through CAN are Ole Miss golfer Kennedy Swann, Aquinas College volleyball player Chloe Mitchell and Indiana cheerleaders Cassidy Cerny and Nathan Paris.

The podcast adds to Timme’s growing name, image and likeness (NIL) portfolio. The Gonzaga star has signed endorsement deals with Boost Mobile, Dollar Shave Club, Northern Quest Resort & Casino and Walker’s Furniture.

In a Q&A with Fox Sports earlier this week, Timme declined to provide a specific dollar amount when asked how much he’d make this season from NIL deals, but the Gonzaga senior told author John Fanta, “it’s going to be more” than he would’ve made as a late second-round pick in the NBA draft.