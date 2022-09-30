Man arrested after allegedly shooting toward his neighbor over Spokane Valley parking lot spat

Deputies arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly firing three shots at a neighbor over a parking space dispute Thursday night at a Spokane Valley apartment complex.

Deputies responded around 8:55 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Pines Road, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. They found three spent rifle casings in the parking lot near a Dodge truck but did not find victims or witnesses.

Deputies eventually contacted the victim, who told police he arrived home to find several items in his parking space, according to police. He said he moved the items over one space and parked.

A short time later, the suspect, Armail K. Porter, arrived in a van and parked in the middle of the lot, the victim said. Porter, who also lives at the complex, allegedly started yelling at the victim and said he’d be right back to deal with him.

When Porter returned from the apartments, he was holding a rifle, the victim told deputies. The victim said he was about 50 yards away as Porter pointed it in his direction, toward the ground, and fired one shot.

The victim said he yelled at Porter and walked toward him, asking whether he planned to shoot the victim. The male said Porter fired two more shots before running away.

The victim said he did not want to pursue charges because he felt Porter was trying to scare him and not actually shoot him. No one was injured, police said.

Porter denied getting into an argument and firing the shots at the complex, deputies said. Deputies found a loaded rifle magazine and other items associated with firearms during a search of Porter’s apartment, the release said. They did not find a firearm.

Porter was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and aiming and discharging a firearm. Porter is a felon and the respondent of a served protection order, so he is prohibited from possessing a firearm, deputies said.

Porter remained in jail Friday night on a $5,000 bond.