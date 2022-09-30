The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sept. 30, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 30, 2022 at 2:26 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: IMSA: The Petit Le Mans NBC

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: Talladega 250 FS1

1 p.m.: Xfinity: Sparks 300 USA

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Georgia State at Army CBSSN

9 a.m.: Navy at Air Force CBS

9 a.m.: Michigan at Iowa Fox 28

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Ole Miss ESPN

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ABC

9 a.m.: Purdue at Minnesota ESPN2

9 a.m.: Temple at Memphis ESPNU

11 a.m.: Oregon State at Utah Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Toledo NFL

12:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Florida State ABC

12:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Penn State ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Baylor Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Arkansas CBS

12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at UConn CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Maryland FS1

2:30 p.m.: California at Washington State Pac-12

4 p.m.: LSU at Auburn ESPN

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tulsa ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Tulsa CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas FS1

4:30 p.m.: N.C. State at Clemson ABC

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at USC ESPN

8 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

5 p.m.: Memphis vs. Milwaukee NBA

Golf, men’s

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo NHL

5:30 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NHL

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli vs. Torino CBSSN

7 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: California at Washington State 920-AM

12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark 1230-AM

5 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

