Sept. 30, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 30, 2022 at 2:26 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: IMSA: The Petit Le Mans NBC
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: Talladega 250 FS1
1 p.m.: Xfinity: Sparks 300 USA
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Georgia State at Army CBSSN
9 a.m.: Navy at Air Force CBS
9 a.m.: Michigan at Iowa Fox 28
9 a.m.: Kentucky at Ole Miss ESPN
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ABC
9 a.m.: Purdue at Minnesota ESPN2
9 a.m.: Temple at Memphis ESPNU
11 a.m.: Oregon State at Utah Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Toledo NFL
12:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Florida State ABC
12:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Penn State ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Baylor Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Arkansas CBS
12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at UConn CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Maryland FS1
2:30 p.m.: California at Washington State Pac-12
4 p.m.: LSU at Auburn ESPN
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tulsa ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Tulsa CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas FS1
4:30 p.m.: N.C. State at Clemson ABC
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at USC ESPN
8 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon FS1
Basketball, NBA preseason
5 p.m.: Memphis vs. Milwaukee NBA
Golf, men’s
3:30 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
10 a.m.: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo NHL
5:30 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NHL
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA
6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli vs. Torino CBSSN
7 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: California at Washington State 920-AM
12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark 1230-AM
5 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
