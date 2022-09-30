The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 51° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep football: Lilomaiava Mikaele, Noah Holman lead Gonzaga Prep over Ridgeline; University’s Malaki Miller runs past Ferris

Sept. 30, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 1, 2022 at 12 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 49, Ridgeline 12: Lilomaiava Mikaele rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Noah Holman rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and the Bullpups (4-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-5, 0-5).

JoJo Shortell added 101 yards on 14 carries for G-Prep. Landon Garner went 31 of 55 for 302 yards and two touchdowns for Ridgeline.

University 47, Ferris 26: Malaki Miller rushed for 219 yards on 13 carries with touchdown runs of 73, 77 and 50 yards and the Titans (2-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Saxons (0-5, 0-5).

Jalen King added four receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns for U-Hi. John Olson went 17 of 28 for 241 yards with two TDs for Ferris. 

Post Falls 23, Mt. Spokane 17 (OT): Jake Bustamante rushed for 148 yards with two touchdowns, including a 1-yard score in overtime and the visiting Trojans (4-2) beat the Wildcats (4-1).

Bradley Runge returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown for Mt. Spokane while T.J. Haberman went 13 of 28 for 145 yards. 

2A

Clarkston 50, North Central 7: Ikaika Millan had two rushing touchdowns and the Bantams (3-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4, 0-3).

1A

Colville 54, Medical Lake 0: Cale Roy passed for 190 yards and four touchdowns and the Crimson Hawks (5-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-5, 0-3). Roy threw three touchdown passses in the first quarter, including two 53-yard completions to Allan McKeraghan.

Riverside 34, Newport 14: Jake Gaffaney scored three touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return, and the Rams (3-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-3, 1-2). Gaffaney had 244 total yards – 104 passing and 141 rushing.

Freeman 33, Deer Park 7: Boen Phelps threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Delcour added a rushing and receiving touchdown and the visiting Scotties (3-2, 1-1) beat the Stags (2-3, 0-2).

Lakeside 58, Colfax 34: Kole Hunsaker threw for 235 yards with five touchdowns, ran for another and the Eagles (5-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-4) in a nonleague game in Nine Mile Falls. Lakeside’s Hiro Patterson had four TDs.

2B

Liberty 41, Davenport 27: Jake Jeske rushed for three touchdowns and passed for three more and the visiting Lancers (4-1, 4-0) beat the Gorillas (3-2, 1-2).

Chewelah 34, Asotin 7: The Cougars (4-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-4, 0-4).

Reardan 26, Priest River 6: The Screaming Eagles (2-3) beat the Spartans (1-4) in a nonleague game.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Republic 0: Carter Pitts rushed for 125 yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Warriors (4-1, 2-0) beat the Tigers (0-5, 0-2). 

Pomeroy 66, Touchet 0: Trevin Kimble rushed for 152 yards with three touchdowns and the Pirates (4-1, 1-1) beat Touchet (1-3, 0-3). 

Idaho

Lakeland 55, Timberlake 8: Caysen Loutzenhiser tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for another and the visiting Hawks (6-1) beat the Tigers (3-2) in a nonleague game on Friday. Ezra Benson caught two touchdowns and rushed for one for Lakeland.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories