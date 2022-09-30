Prep football: Lilomaiava Mikaele, Noah Holman lead Gonzaga Prep over Ridgeline; University’s Malaki Miller runs past Ferris

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 49, Ridgeline 12: Lilomaiava Mikaele rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Noah Holman rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and the Bullpups (4-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-5, 0-5).

JoJo Shortell added 101 yards on 14 carries for G-Prep. Landon Garner went 31 of 55 for 302 yards and two touchdowns for Ridgeline.

University 47, Ferris 26: Malaki Miller rushed for 219 yards on 13 carries with touchdown runs of 73, 77 and 50 yards and the Titans (2-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Saxons (0-5, 0-5).

Jalen King added four receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns for U-Hi. John Olson went 17 of 28 for 241 yards with two TDs for Ferris.

Post Falls 23, Mt. Spokane 17 (OT): Jake Bustamante rushed for 148 yards with two touchdowns, including a 1-yard score in overtime and the visiting Trojans (4-2) beat the Wildcats (4-1).

Bradley Runge returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown for Mt. Spokane while T.J. Haberman went 13 of 28 for 145 yards.

2A

Clarkston 50, North Central 7: Ikaika Millan had two rushing touchdowns and the Bantams (3-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4, 0-3).

1A

Colville 54, Medical Lake 0: Cale Roy passed for 190 yards and four touchdowns and the Crimson Hawks (5-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-5, 0-3). Roy threw three touchdown passses in the first quarter, including two 53-yard completions to Allan McKeraghan.

Riverside 34, Newport 14: Jake Gaffaney scored three touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return, and the Rams (3-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-3, 1-2). Gaffaney had 244 total yards – 104 passing and 141 rushing.

Freeman 33, Deer Park 7: Boen Phelps threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Delcour added a rushing and receiving touchdown and the visiting Scotties (3-2, 1-1) beat the Stags (2-3, 0-2).

Lakeside 58, Colfax 34: Kole Hunsaker threw for 235 yards with five touchdowns, ran for another and the Eagles (5-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-4) in a nonleague game in Nine Mile Falls. Lakeside’s Hiro Patterson had four TDs.

2B

Liberty 41, Davenport 27: Jake Jeske rushed for three touchdowns and passed for three more and the visiting Lancers (4-1, 4-0) beat the Gorillas (3-2, 1-2).

Chewelah 34, Asotin 7: The Cougars (4-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-4, 0-4).

Reardan 26, Priest River 6: The Screaming Eagles (2-3) beat the Spartans (1-4) in a nonleague game.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Republic 0: Carter Pitts rushed for 125 yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Warriors (4-1, 2-0) beat the Tigers (0-5, 0-2).

Pomeroy 66, Touchet 0: Trevin Kimble rushed for 152 yards with three touchdowns and the Pirates (4-1, 1-1) beat Touchet (1-3, 0-3).

Idaho

Lakeland 55, Timberlake 8: Caysen Loutzenhiser tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for another and the visiting Hawks (6-1) beat the Tigers (3-2) in a nonleague game on Friday. Ezra Benson caught two touchdowns and rushed for one for Lakeland.