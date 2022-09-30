Report: Gonzaga, Tennessee to meet in Oct. 28 exhibition in Frisco

Before Gonzaga plays a slew of high-major opponents in nonconference play, the Bulldogs will test themselves in an exhibition setting against last year’s SEC champions.

Gonzaga and Tennessee will play a neutral-site exhibition game on Oct. 28 in Frisco, Texas, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel on Friday morning. The matchup will take place 11 days prior to the Bulldogs’ Nov. 7 season opener against North Florida at McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Bulldogs will play at least two exhibition games leading up to the 2022-23 season. Gonzaga is hosting Division II Warner Pacific on Nov. 2, according to the Knights’ schedule.

Under seventh-year coach Rick Barnes, Tennessee advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament before losing to Michigan. The Volunteers return four of the top five scorers from a team that won 12 of its final 13 games in 2021-22 and beat Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament championship game.

The Zags and Volunteers played a neutral-site game in Phoenix during the 2018-19 season. Admiral Schofield poured in 30 points, helping Tennessee squeak out a 76-73 win over Gonzaga. Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke each scored 21 points for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga will play two games in Texas in what’s expected to be the final college season for All-American forward Drew Timme, who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Bulldogs return to the Lone Star State on Nov. 16 for a road game against the University of Texas.