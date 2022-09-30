Spokane Valley woman dies in Post Falls crash

A 74-year-old Spokane Valley woman died in a head-on crash early Friday morning on Interstate 90 in Post Falls.

Idaho State Police troopers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the crash on eastbound I-90 near McGuire Road, according to an ISP news release. Troopers found a 2007 Jeep Liberty, driven by the Spokane Valley woman, and a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by a 32-year-old man from Lynnwood, Washington.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles and taken by ambulance to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene with critical injuries, the release said. The woman died at the hospital. ISP did not identify either driver. The agency said one of the drivers was going the wrong way, but an ISP official refused to clarify which, citing an ongoing investigation.

Troopers said several other vehicles were damaged by driving over debris in the roadway. The investigation is ongoing.