Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Harlan P. Knobel and Cynthia D. Hoyos, both of Spokane.
Kenneth J. Leavitt and Kristi N. Cunningham, both of Spokane.
Christopher M. Helm and Crystal A. Campbell, both of Spokane.
Tyler Q. Gilman and Jessica L. Diaz, both of Spokane.
Chance T. Riley and Kaleigh E. Hylton, both of Otis Orchards.
Phillip J. Castelluccio and Andrea P. Kinney, both of Spokane.
Christopher R. Hogan and Addie M. Miller, both of Spokane.
Joseph G. Kieffer and Michelle J. Picotte, both of Wellpinit.
Cody M. Brinkman and Taylor R. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.
Logan M. Novak and Jessica L. Brower, both of Spokane.
Tristan R. Francis and Hailey E. Waldrop, both of Moscow.
Joshua J. Driggs and Kala V. Holguin, both of Spokane.
Nicholas J. Gans and Teresa J. Jankowski, both of Spokane.
Warren K. Weil and Emma C. Barrington, both of Spokane.
Randy T. Saylor and Katherine A. Lewis, both of Spokane.
Shaun B. Smith and Erin C. Ray, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
NACM CS v. Paul Osterman, money claimed owed.
Numerica Credit Union v. Steven J. Heuer, money claimed owed.
Daniel D. Kennedy v. Holly L. Kerl, complaint for breach of contract and to enforce stock cross-purchase agreement/specific performance.
Trevor Cressey v. Eric M. Jones, et al., complaint.
Numerica Credit Union v. Isaac N. Reynolds, money claimed owed.
Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Jobe A. Frederickson, money claimed owed.
Daniel J. Simms v. State of Washington, Department of Corrections, complaint for negligence and other damages.
Sharon L. and William Drake v. Fred Meyer Stores Inc., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Mercer, Damon E. and Christina M.
Swan, Jennifer A. and Thompson, Eric L.
Quinter, Flor C. and Adrian A.
Kieffer, Shalena L. and Mark E.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michael P. Price
Timothy L. Hight, 33; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.
River E. Stratton, 23; $1,703.15 in restitution, 131 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Christopher B. Lewis, 33; 87 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Travis N. Theisen, 33; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Grant M. Simonson, 28; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Edward Truman, 32; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
Mitchell R. Sander, 28; $696 in restitution, 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Christopher Frantz, 23; 116 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an unlawful firearm and second-degree domestic assault.
Kevin M. Reid, 37; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation.
Jose J. Hernandez-Garcia, 22; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.
Judge John O. Cooney
Aziem L. Richardson, 30; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Jesse L. Orr, 32; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, violation of order and three counts of fourth-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Andreas D. Flores, 37; 21 days in jail, disorderly conduct.
