Clarkston man arrested after 1,400 fentanyl pills discovered in vehicle

An anti-narcotics team arrested a man Friday in Clarkston after it discovered more than 1,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle he was in, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with a multiagency team across Idaho and Washington, known as the Quad-Cities Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on a vehicle as it pulled into a residence on the 800 block of Third Street in Clarkston, located in a residential neighborhood.

Detectives discovered about 1,400 fentanyl pills in the vehicle. They arrested 37-year-old Brandon J. Mason, of Clarkston, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Mason was booked into the Asotin County Jail.

Quad-Cities Drug Task Force operates with Clarkston, Lewiston, Pullman and Moscow. The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force, Clarkston police and Lewiston police aided in the search warrant execution.

The task force is comprised of various regional agencies to combat narcotic distribution in southeastern Washington and western Idaho. It is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Justice.