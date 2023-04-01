Connecticut routs Miami, will meet San Diego State in championship

By Billy Witz New York Times

HOUSTON – A year ago, when Connecticut flamed out of the NCAA Tournament, upset by 12th-seeded New Mexico State in the opening round, coach Dan Hurley was back in his office the next Monday at 7 a.m. to meet with his staff and his players.

He had been in Storrs, Connecticut, for four years and hadn’t won a postseason game. He did not need any time for reflection.

“The other coaches did not want me to do it,” Hurley said of the meetings. “They thought I was too emotional to make decisions, but I knew exactly where we needed to go.”

Hurley set forth his plan that day. He would remake the roster, bringing in players to build around his three-man core of center Adama Sanogo, forward Andre Jackson Jr. and guard Jordan Hawkins. The additions had two main qualities: They could shoot the heck out of the ball and they wouldn’t shrink in big moments.

The seeds of that cold March morning a year ago have carried Connecticut all the way to a spot in the national championship game after its 72-59 defeat of Miami on Saturday night.

On Monday, the Huskies will play San Diego State, which spoiled the night for another South Florida team when Lamont Butler’s jumper at the buzzer rescued a 72-71 victory.

The Huskies can restore a semblance of order to a chaotic tournament with a capstone victory, which would be their fifth championship in 25 years – something no men’s program other than UCLA and Duke has accomplished.

They reached the final with an emphatic victory before a parade of UConn royalty – Kemba Walker, Ray Allen, Emeka Okafor and Richard Hamilton. The Huskies’ only uncomfortable moments were caused by fits of turnovers that fueled Miami’s transition breaks after they had built a 20-point second-half lead.

The catalyst for the Huskies was Sanogo, the junior from Mali who was pleased to be playing the nightcap because he observes Ramadan, the Muslim holy month in which he fasts from sunrise to sundown.

“If I get my coconut water and fruit, I’ll be fine,” said Sanogo, who feasted on the smallish Hurricanes, contributing 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

They were also buoyed by Hawkins, who had 13 points.

It was unclear until shortly before tipoff whether Hawkins, the Huskies’ sophomore wing, would play.

He missed Friday’s practice with a stomach bug that left team doctors concerned enough that they isolated Hawkins from his teammates at their downtown Houston hotel.

But Hawkins was in the lineup and quickly gave a sign that his stomach had settled, swishing a long 3-pointer from the wing 14 seconds into the game.

When forward Alex Karaban sank a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, holding a shooter’s goose-necked form for effect, the Huskies skipped toward the locker room with a 37-24 lead even with Jackson playing only a little more than 4 minutes after picking up two quick fouls.

It was not a good sign for the Hurricanes. The Huskies, through this tournament, had gotten here mostly by jockeying with their opponents for a half before overwhelming them with a second-half assault. They trailed Iona at halftime and led St. Mary’s by 1 point and Gonzaga by 7 at the break. Only against Arkansas were they comfortably in front.

That second half against Iona may have been what settled the Huskies.

Sanogo said it was natural to think about last season’s flop.

“Myself, I was feeling the pressure,” Sanogo said of his walk to the locker room against Iona. “I was like, ‘Damn, why are we down against Iona?’ But after thinking about it, our studying wasn’t good. We figured it out, changed our defense a little bit, and we were able to fly.”

The Huskies have looked in the tournament much like the team that began the season with 14 convincing victories, including a blowout of Alabama, which would finish the regular season as the top-ranked team in the nation. But after that hot start, the Huskies went careening off the rails, losing six of eight.

One of the questions Miami was faced with was how would Norchad Omier, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound power forward masquerading as a center, hold up against the Huskies’ revolving towers: the chiseled Sanogo and the towering Donovan Clingan, a 7-2 freshman?

Omier, who grew up in Nicaragua wanting to pitch in the big leagues until he grew into enough of a basketball prospect that he moved to Miami for his senior year in high school, could provide little resistance against Sanogo nor contribute much offense. He did not score his first basket until two minutes into the second half, by which time Miami trailed by 17.

On the rare occasions that Connecticut’s free-flowing offense bogged down, the Huskies could just toss the ball into Sanogo, who made 9 of 11 shot attempts – including a pair of 3-pointers. Clingan had just 4 points, but his three offensive rebounds and his sky-scraping arms repeatedly thwarted Miami.