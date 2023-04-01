Dave Boling: Portal pranksters laugh, but Anton Watson’s offseason decision is crucial for Gonzaga

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

So, I was 150 words into a column on what a terrific thing it was for Gonzaga basketball that Anton Watson has decided to come back for his COVID “bonus” season when I was informed that the social-media post reporting this was an April Fools’ joke.

Well, hardy-flipping-har-har, juvenile dillweeds!

Actually, no indication has come from Watson whether he will return or move on.

But jokes about the comings and goings of college basketball players amount to sick humor these days because they’re life-changing decisions, important and real.

And in a lot of cases, painful.

College athletes fully deserve the income potential and freedom of mobility they now enjoy. The system could use some fine-tuning, but it was too long in the process. Still, it all comes at the cost of having to make some very adult decisions.

Dominick Harris, a highly recruited guard, entered the transfer portal last week after seeing limited action last season. His promising career at Gonzaga was sidetracked by a foot injury.

And on Friday, news came that backup guard and defensive demon Hunter Sallis also was entering the portal.

Sallis played with incredible energy, a stopper on defense with a burgeoning transition and half-court offensive game. He is the kind of player who can alter the entire tempo of a game, and when he came off the bench, fans are brought to the edge of their seats in anticipation of a big play.

His great potential may now be realized elsewhere. Best of luck.

The only factor that matters in these decisions is what is right for the players and their families. Real fans are coming to understand that. But the most loyal fans are also those with the deepest emotional attachment to the players.

Which brings us to Watson, a local product with a strong following. In some ways he embodies the Spokane ethos – hard-working, humble, seemingly without ego, willing to play his role.

In Watson’s early years, coach Mark Few called him “Sleepy Floyd” for his seemingly unenthusiastic approach to the game. Maybe not exactly sleep-walking, but rarely revving at high RPMs, either.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Fews coaches forward Anton Watson (22) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 basketball game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. UConn won the game 82-54. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

I wrote after the Zags’ win over Kentucky early in the season that Watson, who had previously seemed like something of a “basketball introvert,” had risen to a new level of aggressive play.

His increasing assertiveness through the late part of the season led Few to call him the team’s MVP.

Even on a national basis this season, Watson drew recognition as a “glue guy,” the kind of player who did the dirty work, and made the nonstatistical hustle plays that kept the team together.

Does he want to come back? Don’t have a clue. Maybe it’s time to go. He’ll have plenty of options. He’s been here four years and his best friend, Drew Timme, is heading off to the NBA.

But maybe that’s a positive thing. Maybe, in the absence of the All-American Timme, Watson could further explore this growing individuality.

This season, he only took seven shots a game yet averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. It’s easy to picture him getting up to 15 or more points and maybe even 10 rebounds a game while being a featured option.

His passing, understanding of defensive play and Jackie Chan hands deflecting loose balls could turn him into an All-American candidate .

Whenever thinking of a player spending another year at Gonzaga, the example of Kelly Olynyk comes to mind. He took a redshirt year after being a little-used sophomore (6 points a game) and built himself into an 18-point scorer and the 13th player picked in the NBA draft – taken two spots ahead of Milwaukee MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Olynyk was 7-foot, of course, which created some obvious pro appeal.

Still, at 6-8, 225, with an improving perimeter game, Watson could turn into a legit power forward with another college season of preparation. How might his game flourish under a brighter light? Might be fun to see.

Stay? Go? Either way, this guy has been a memorable Zag, and his decision isn’t a joking matter.

And if he’s on the fence, I’ll just throw this out there: Anybody so widely considered a “glue” guy should be cashing in on a massive name, image and likeness endorsement deal with Elmer’s.

Might pay enough to make another season in Spokane pretty appealing.