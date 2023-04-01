King County gun owners turn in hundreds of firearms at Burien buyback event

By Heidi Groover Seattle Times

BURIEN, Wash. – The King County Sheriff’s Office took in nearly 300 guns at a “Gift Cards for Guns” event in Burien on Saturday, the first of two buyback events the county plans this year.

Gun owners turned in 286 firearms and 10,000 rounds of ammunition in exchange for more than $36,000 in Visa and Mastercard gift cards, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Payments ranged from $25 for antique and inoperable guns to $100 for shotguns and rifles and $300 for AK-47s and AR-15s.

Gun buyback events have become common across the country and in the Seattle area. At a similar event in Everett in December, where gun owners waited in a line stretching down the street, police collected 241 guns and ran through $25,000 worth of gift cards in about two hours.

Kirkland held three gun exchanges last year. Seattle has held occasional buyback events since the 1990s.

The latest event stems from $100,000 in funding approved by the Metropolitan King County Council last year, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Corbett Ford. The Sheriff’s Office was prepared to pay up to $40,000 in gift cards Saturday, Ford said.

“We are more and more concerned about gun violence and getting guns off the streets that shouldn’t be out there,” Ford said. People who inherit guns from a relative often look for ways to safely dispose of them, he said. Other people “had a need before and no longer feel like they have a need, or don’t want the liability or responsibility of having that gun in their home.”

More than half of gun-related deaths in the U.S. were suicides in 2020, according to the most recent data available from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If we can help prevent someone from becoming a victim of a firearm, I think it’s worth it,” Ford said.

While the events are popular, some researchers and gun safety advocates argue they are not effective at reducing gun violence because police departments typically collect guns unlikely to be used in crimes. When Seattle and King County held a buyback in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting in 2013, Ralph Fascitelli, then board president of Washington CeaseFire, called it “a feel-good measure that does little to end gun violence.”

Gun owners were able to trade in firearms anonymously at Saturday’s drive-through event. Attendees turned in an array of firearms, including one person who turned in at least 15 guns and another who turned in nine, Ford said.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to check any exchanged guns to see whether they were stolen or used in any crimes, Ford said. The guns will then be destroyed.

The Sheriff’s Office plans a second exchange event this year, likely in the northern part of the county. Details for that event have not yet been announced.