Prep roundup: Griffin Marshall tosses no-hitter for Medical Lake; West Valley fastpitch sweeps Rogers

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

NEA Medical Lake 12-12, Riverside 2-1: Griffin Marshall tossed a no-hitter as the visiting Cardinals beat the Rams in the opener.

Andrew Roberts had two hits and the Cardinals (6-3, 3-0) beat the Rams (1-4, 0-4) to complete the sweep.

Lakeside 8-10, Newport 4-4: Caleb Kakuda went 2 for 3 with two RBI singles as the Eagles beat the visiting Grizzlies in the opener

Cy Reeves went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and a double and the Eagles (5-3, 3-2) beat the Grizzlies (3-4, 1-4) to complete the sweep.

GSL 2AWest Valley 19-18, Rogers 3-5: Tanner Hancock knocked in three runs with three doubles as the visiting Eagles beat the Pirates in the opener.

Braden Hart knocked in three runs and the Eagles (5-3, 2-1) beat the Pirates (1-6, 0-2) to complete the sweep.

Fastpitch softball

GSL 2AWest Valley 21-27, Rogers 2-0: Sydney Tomalo had four hits, including a double, as the Eagles beat the visiting Pirates in the opener.

Karley Ingram had three hits, including a home run, as the Eagles (3-5, 2-1) beat the Pirates (0-6, 0-2) to complete the sweep.

Boys soccer Nonleague Colville 2, Omak 1: Aquiles Neel and Parker Sackman each scored a goal and the Crimson Hawks (6-1) beat the visiting Pioneers.