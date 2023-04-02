1 killed, 1 injured after Post Falls police pursuit on Saturday

A crash in Post Falls on Saturday afternoon that killed on person and left another with major injuries is under investigation, according to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

State police were pursuing a reportedly stolen vehicle and potential theft suspect west on Interstate 90 when the vehicle left the roadway near Greensferry Road. The vehicle skidded and rolled over “a significant distance” before it came to rest on the property of a Post Falls car dealership, Knudtsen Chevrolet, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Zachary Sifford said.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to Kootenai Health with major injuries. Their identities were not released.

The police pursuit began after a potential theft at North 40 Outfitters in Coeur d’Alene, Sifford said.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department and Idaho State Police are assisting with the investigation.