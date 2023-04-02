Melissa Amaya remains unbeaten with victory over Gillian Noll in all-Spokane Combate Global bout

By Charlotte McKinley For The Spokesman-Review

Melissa “Mamba” Amaya (6-0) extended her win streak late Saturday night via unanimous decision over Gillian “Valkyrie” Noll (3-3) on the Combate Global Greyson vs. Dayron card.

The first round started off with a crisp roundhouse kick from Amaya but Noll quickly took the fight to the ground. Amaya rolled out, but the fight remained on the side of the cage until Noll took Amaya to the ground with a double-leg takedown. Noll’s Jiu Jitsu was strong on top until she went for the guillotine choke. Amaya was able to wiggle out of it and gained the top position. Looking for the submission, Amaya also went for a guillotine, but Noll easily slipped out. After a scramble, the two fighters exchanged punches before Amaya shot for a takedown. Noll shut it down and ended round one on top, scoring the judges’ points.

Round two was a display of excellent kickboxing – the fight only going to the ground in the last 13 seconds via takedown by Noll. Amaya showed off her standup game, trading punches with Noll. Whereas Noll kept the pressure moving forward, Amaya found ways to evade and cut corners, striking precisely. The second round ended in favor of Amaya.

Amaya was in control for most of the third round. Noll relentlessly pushed forward with a barrage of punches, but Amaya was able to evade the majority of them. Looking for a way to get the game to the ground, Noll evaded a punch from Amaya and slipped around to the back, locking up the body. In a “Hail Mary” attempt, Noll took Amaya down via single-leg with just over a minute left in the final round. Unable to pass Amaya’s legs, the fight ended on the ground with the third round scored for Amaya.

In all, Noll landed 203 punches versus Amaya’s 114. Amaya was the most accurate fighter, however, finding her mark 90.7% of the time versus Noll’s 76.4% accuracy. Amaya kicked Noll 33 times whereas Noll only kicked 14 times. Noll landed five takedowns while Amaya was unable to land any of her attempts. The judges scored unanimously in favor of Amaya, extending her win streak 6-0 and leaving Noll 3-3.