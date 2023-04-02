Woman dies after being struck by vehicle Sunday morning in Liberty Lake grocery store parking lot

A woman was killed Sunday morning after being struck in the parking lot of a Liberty Lake grocery store, according to a news release from police.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. Sunday at the Safeway located at 1304 N. Liberty Lake Road. A woman was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot and was dragged “for a short distance,” according to police. The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital where she later died, according to police.

The man driving the car remained at the scene, according to the news release. Liberty Lake Police are investigating the incident. Authorities do not believe speed or reckless driving were a factor in the crash.