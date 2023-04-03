100 years ago in Spokane: Boy scouts make most of spring break at Upriver training camp
Mon., April 3, 2023
About 100 Boy Scouts spent their spring break at the organization’s Upriver training camp – and the Spokane Daily Chronicle called it a “vacation de luxe!”
The deluxe part wasn’t because of the accommodations. When asked whether it was cold out at the camp, one boy “registered disgust at the question.”
“We keep busy during the day,” he said. “Don’t have time to get cold. And we sleep on warm straw beds with plenty of blankets at night.”
Their days began with reveille at 7 a.m., followed by exercises and a quick wash in the river. Then they cooked their own breakfast.
During the day, they played baseball, horseshoes and volleyball. A photo showed two boys doing their “jujutsu” (jujitsu) training, tossing each other around.
“Are they happy out there?” the Chronicle asked. “You should see them. They’re so happy they don’t know just exactly what to do with all that happiness. Regular American kids, every one of them.”
From the weather beat: A huge cloudburst in the Clearwater region caused seven landslides and blocked a branch of the Northern Pacific Railway.
Mud and rocks ranging from 2 feet deep to 6 feet deep were covering the tracks near the town of Arrow, Idaho, just upstream from Lewiston.
Residents and travelers reported that the storm dropped hailstones that covered the ground 6 inches deep.
Unsettled spring weather set records throughout the region. Ephrata recorded an overnight rainfall of 1.1 inches.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.