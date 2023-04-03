100 years ago in Spokane: Boy scouts make most of spring break at Upriver training camp

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

About 100 Boy Scouts spent their spring break at the organization’s Upriver training camp – and the Spokane Daily Chronicle called it a “vacation de luxe!”

The deluxe part wasn’t because of the accommodations. When asked whether it was cold out at the camp, one boy “registered disgust at the question.”

“We keep busy during the day,” he said. “Don’t have time to get cold. And we sleep on warm straw beds with plenty of blankets at night.”

Their days began with reveille at 7 a.m., followed by exercises and a quick wash in the river. Then they cooked their own breakfast.

During the day, they played baseball, horseshoes and volleyball. A photo showed two boys doing their “jujutsu” (jujitsu) training, tossing each other around.

“Are they happy out there?” the Chronicle asked. “You should see them. They’re so happy they don’t know just exactly what to do with all that happiness. Regular American kids, every one of them.”

From the weather beat: A huge cloudburst in the Clearwater region caused seven landslides and blocked a branch of the Northern Pacific Railway.

Mud and rocks ranging from 2 feet deep to 6 feet deep were covering the tracks near the town of Arrow, Idaho, just upstream from Lewiston.

Residents and travelers reported that the storm dropped hailstones that covered the ground 6 inches deep.

Unsettled spring weather set records throughout the region. Ephrata recorded an overnight rainfall of 1.1 inches.