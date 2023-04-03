A Grip on Sports: Way too many mistakes from the M’s were just part of weekend of controversy

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Got anything on your agenda tonight? Besides a little basketball, we mean. Before then, how about checking in with what went on over the weekend.

• If you are the panicking sort, then this first month of the Mariners’ season could be made for you. The first weekend certainly was. Four games against defending American League Central champ Cleveland. Three losses. All in ugly ways. Now it’s time to make hay, right?

Well, the schedule might not be conducive to that. Sure, the Angels come to town tonight for three games. And they are always bad, right? Problem is, they have hope right now. Better to play them in August when the long summer has beaten that out of them.

Then the road beckons, to those notorious warm-weather cities of Cleveland – the season series with the Guardians ends April 9 – and Chicago, where the Cubs await. Back to Seattle for three with Colorado, three with Milwaukee and three more with St. Louis, at which time we all might think Seattle has moved to the National League.

The month ends with a road trip to Philadelphia – hey, weren’t the Phillies the N.L. rep in the World Series? – and three in Toronto. Twenty-eight games before May and nary one of them in a place where it might be 70 degrees. Heck, 60 might be a stretch. Fun.

• We didn’t get to see the women’s NCAA title game – driving across the state home – live but we did have a chance to catch the highlights. And peruse the fallout. For those of you who don’t watch women’s collegiate basketball on a regular basis, you now know what some of us deal with on a regular basis.

Former NCAA men’s head of officiating John Adams, who was in charge for a couple decades, had this to say on Twitter about the way the game was adjudicated: “That’s the 1st Women’s game I’ve watched in years. Hoped to see a great game. Didn’t. We certainly have issues in the NCAAM’s officiating business but the officiating in this Natty leaves me speechless, and that’s not easy. If you’re interested, tune in (to the men’s game tonight). Haveagoodweek”

There were 37 fouls called. One game-altering technical that was a joke – and included an explanation that made no sense whatsoever as it was a dead-ball situation. Outrageous behavior from LSU coach Kim Mulkey – she even bumped a referee during the game – that went ignored.

Adams’ experience was not unique, if social media was any judge. One of the most highly anticipated, and watched, women’s collegiate games ever didn’t showcase the best of the game. In fact, it might have set it back some.

• The tempest in a teapot part of LSU’s 102-85 win? The trash talking.

Look, if we were king of basketball, there would be none of it, from anyone. But that ship sailed about 40 years ago. It is part of the game, as much as the Euro step and the never-called carry, none of which make us happy.

But it happens. Dealing with it is part of the skill set needed to play on the highest level. It has seeped to every level of the game.

Funny thing though. When we played college baseball 50 years ago, trash talking was a key element of the game. Some of us were even kept on teams – probably – just because we were good at it. Basketball in those days? Hardly any.

It was a bad look. Caused issues. So, the NCAA stepped in and banned baseball’s heckling. Killed it completely. Start heckling and get tossed. Suspended. Banned. Basketball? The organization has always washed it hands of the responsibility of keeping it in check, Pontius Pilate-like.

One sport flies under the public’s radar. Hardly watched. Costs the NCAA money to oversee. Easy to manage with an iron fist. The other? The golden goose. Any change is debated and ridiculed nationally. Causes heartburn at headquarters. It’s left alone.

No matter how you feel, the banter, which is obscene and abusive at times, isn’t going to be reined in.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and college football, Oregon has huge holes to fill up front defensively. … A Colorado player is seizing his opportunity once more. … Jayden de Laura’s legs highlighted Arizona’s late-night scrimmage Saturday. … In basketball news, after a so-so season, Colorado picked up a TCU transfer center. … UCLA’s Jaylen Clark won the Naismith defensive player of the year award. … Arizona State will host next year’s Final Four for the men. … Among the women, just how good could Utah be next season? Maybe national-title-contender good.

Gonzaga: This is transfer portal season. Even if the NCAA tourney isn’t done. Theo Lawson talked with assistant Brian Michaelson about how the early start to the new-ish process puts successful teams in a quandary. … Speaking of the season, it ends tonight. Who you got? We would love to see San Diego State win, but recent history has taught us teams who win a semifinal in dramatic fashion have troubles on Monday night. It is hard to pick against Connecticut, which knocked out the Zags eight days ago. … Rui Hachimura had his best game as Laker. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Saint Mary’s has another pitcher in the major leagues.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Northern Colorado’s new defensive coordinator is known for his high energy.

MMA: Melissa Amaya remained undefeated Saturday night with a win over another Spokane fighter, Gillian Noll in Miami. Charlotte McKinley has the story.

Mariners: Cal Raleigh did what he is taught to do. Josh Naylor was running inside the baseline on a key 10th-inning bases-loaded play, so Raleigh took the throw at home for a force out, stepped inside and tried to throw around Naylor to complete an inning-ending double play. Instead, the ball got away and Cleveland scored the go-ahead run in its 6-5 win. At one time catchers were taught to just hit the baserunner in the back with the ball and take the interference call. Not anymore. … The M’s were that close to winning. Which might be the margin all summer. … We were right about Teoscar Hernadez.

Kraken: Though the playoff race is tightening, Seattle is still looking forward.

• Iowa had cut a 21-point lead to nine. Seemed to have the momentum. And Caitlin Clark, one of the top three players in the college game, was hit with a technical for, what, making a bad pass? Her fourth foul. Near the end of the third quarter. Of such calls are games, even ones that end up as double-digit blowouts, altered. That’s too bad. Until later …