Are WA drivers required to yield to vehicles in a funeral procession? State law says this

By Jared Gendron, Shaun Goodwin and Eleanor Nash (Tacoma) News Tribune

On the road, you see a string of black cars and limousines in your rear-view window. Do you continue driving, or will you pull over to allow the group to pass without disruption?

Depending on who you ask, many drivers in Washington will pull over to allow a funeral procession to pass. But is it actually state law to yield the right of way? We took a look at what the laws say about how drivers should react when a funeral procession is on the move.

What is a funeral procession?

A funeral procession is a tradition where a body is transported from a funeral home or place of worship to a burial ground. Several vehicles are usually riding in a single file. The funeral directors lead the vehicles, and the hearse carrying the casket follows behind. Family members and close friends to the deceased typically follow the lead cars.

In Washington state, there are a few rules that dictate how funeral processions must function on the road:

The procession should proceed to its desired destination via the most direct route that’s legal.

Escort vehicles must accompany the procession for traffic control purposes and be approved by the chief of police.

Any vehicle part of a procession must identify itself to others, such as having headlights on or by any other method the chief of police deems sufficient.

All vehicles in a procession must drive as close to the right-hand edge of a roadway as possible and follow as close to the procession vehicle ahead of it as possible, safety permitting.

What is state law for other drivers

on the road?

It may be a sign of courtesy to pull to the side of the road and allow a funeral procession to pass, but Washington state has no law requiring traffic to yield the right of way for a funeral director and their accompanying vehicles, according to Loretta Cool, a retired spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department.

Even though Washington drivers have no obligation to move their vehicles over, the Evergreen State has some rules pertaining to how drivers interfere with procession proceedings. It’s illegal to operate a vehicle inside a procession if you aren’t actually part of the formal funeral process. This means it’s illegal to merge your vehicle between others in the procession, for instance. However, the law says this provision doesn’t apply at intersections with traffic control devices, unless a police officer is present to direct traffic.

Customs around funeral processions

Although honking your horn at and speeding past a funeral procession isn’t against Washington law, it’s not the most respectful. Here are some commonly followed customs in America that many drivers adhere to when they encounter a funeral motorcade, according to website Funeral Wise.