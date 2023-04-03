Man pleads guilty to murder after shooting mother last year in Newport

A man who was accused of killing his mother last year pleaded guilty to murder in Pend Oreille Superior Court Thursday, according to court files.

Jacob Mitchell, 29, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, in Newport. According to court documents, Carolyn Thompson-Mitchell, 64, was found in her home, 125 S. Fea Ave., with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to court documents, Mitchell called 911 after the shooting and told dispatchers “I hurt my mother” and “I shot her.” Mitchell cooperated with police upon their arrival, court documents said.

However, when asked whether he understood he was being recorded by body cameras, he told police “not really.” When police asked what happened, Mitchell responded, “I don’t know, I lost my mind,” and later, “I had to do what I had to do.”

A judge is scheduled to sentence Mitchell to prison next month for second-degree murder.