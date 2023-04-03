The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
34°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Preps roundup: Tyler Boden no-hitter helps University baseball sweep Lewis and Clark; Shadle Park’s Andrew Fox tosses no-no

April 3, 2023 Updated Mon., April 3, 2023 at 7:54 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

University 7-10, Lewis and Clark 0-1: Tyler Boden struck out 12 in a no-hitter and the Titans (7-4, 5-3) beat the visiting Tigers (4-6, 3-5) in the first game of a league doubleheader.

Boden went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs in the second game for the sweep.

Mead 5-2, Ridgeline 1-3: Ben Wartinger struck out eight in a complete game two-hitter in the second game and the Falcons (4-6, 3-5) split a league doubleheader with the visiting Panthers (4-7, 3-5).

Max Workman went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Mead in the early game.

Ferris 10-7, North Central 5-6: Brayden Oliver went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a stolen base and the visiting Saxons (5-5, 4-4) swept a league doubleheader from the Wolfpack (1-8, 1-7).

Castle Keaton went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs and two stolen bases for Ferris in the opener.

Central Valley 7-1, Cheney 2-3: The visiting Blackhawks (8-2, 6-2) beat the Bears (5-5, 5-3) in the second game to split a league doubleheader.

Mt. Spokane 7, Gonzaga Prep 3: Gavin Wideman went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Wildcats (7-3, 6-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (5-5, 3-4).

Brayten Ayers allowed two hits and two walks over five shutout innings for Mt. Spokane. Hunter Derr went 2 for 3 with an RBI for G-Prep.

Clarkston 5-10, Pullman 4-0: Parker Hayes singled in Trace Greene with two outs in the eighth and the Bantams (4-0, 2-0) swept a league doubleheader from the visiting Greyhounds (2-3, 1-2).

Greene struck out eight over five shutout innings and Lance Heitstuman knocked in a pair in the early game for Clarkston.

Shadle Park 9-10, East Valley 0-0: Cory Hendren struck out 14 in a six-inning complete game and the Highlanders (5-3, 3-0) swept a league doubleheader from the Knights (0-4, 0-2).

Shadle’s Andrew Fox no-hit East Valley over seven innings in the first game with 16 strikeouts.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories