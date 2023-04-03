Preps roundup: Tyler Boden no-hitter helps University baseball sweep Lewis and Clark; Shadle Park’s Andrew Fox tosses no-no

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

University 7-10, Lewis and Clark 0-1: Tyler Boden struck out 12 in a no-hitter and the Titans (7-4, 5-3) beat the visiting Tigers (4-6, 3-5) in the first game of a league doubleheader.

Boden went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs in the second game for the sweep.

Mead 5-2, Ridgeline 1-3: Ben Wartinger struck out eight in a complete game two-hitter in the second game and the Falcons (4-6, 3-5) split a league doubleheader with the visiting Panthers (4-7, 3-5).

Max Workman went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Mead in the early game.

Ferris 10-7, North Central 5-6: Brayden Oliver went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a stolen base and the visiting Saxons (5-5, 4-4) swept a league doubleheader from the Wolfpack (1-8, 1-7).

Castle Keaton went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs and two stolen bases for Ferris in the opener.

Central Valley 7-1, Cheney 2-3: The visiting Blackhawks (8-2, 6-2) beat the Bears (5-5, 5-3) in the second game to split a league doubleheader.

Mt. Spokane 7, Gonzaga Prep 3: Gavin Wideman went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Wildcats (7-3, 6-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (5-5, 3-4).

Brayten Ayers allowed two hits and two walks over five shutout innings for Mt. Spokane. Hunter Derr went 2 for 3 with an RBI for G-Prep.

Clarkston 5-10, Pullman 4-0: Parker Hayes singled in Trace Greene with two outs in the eighth and the Bantams (4-0, 2-0) swept a league doubleheader from the visiting Greyhounds (2-3, 1-2).

Greene struck out eight over five shutout innings and Lance Heitstuman knocked in a pair in the early game for Clarkston.

Shadle Park 9-10, East Valley 0-0: Cory Hendren struck out 14 in a six-inning complete game and the Highlanders (5-3, 3-0) swept a league doubleheader from the Knights (0-4, 0-2).

Shadle’s Andrew Fox no-hit East Valley over seven innings in the first game with 16 strikeouts.